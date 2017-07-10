Islamabad-Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) will conduct practical exams of its FSc program for the Semester Autumn 2016 from Tuesday. The exam would continue till 21st July.

These exams will be held at Exam Centre No.186 (Govt. College of Science, Wahdat Road, Lahore), Exam Centre No199 (Govt. Islamia College, Sargodha Road, Faisalabad) and Exam Centre No185 (Block No4, AIOU Lab, Islamabad).

Roll number slips have been sent by post to all the concerned students at their given addresses. The schedule of these exams has also been placed at the University’s website.

The students have been divided in 2- groups, practical exams of the first group is schedule to take place from 0900 to 1200 hours while timing for the 2nd group would be from 1400 to 1700 hours.