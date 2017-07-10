Islamabad-Dozens of certificates issued by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) were found burnt at a car wash station on Sunday.

As per details received by The Nation, the original certificates were found in Bara Kahu, where a person had come to get his car washed at the station. The workers at the service station while cleaning the vehicle took all the stuff out of it including some burnt documents, which they forgot to put back.

It is unknown that how the documents were given flame.

The burnt documents include certificates of matriculation and intermediate issued after the supplementary exams 2016.

The documents were found by another customer Riaz Qureshi, who had later reached the station to get car wash services.

Qureshi saw the burnt papers with a boy employed at the service station who in some way was trying to hide the certificates.

Noticing the activity, Qureshi took the papers from the boy and found out that they were original mark sheets and certificates of matriculation and intermediate.

Upon inquiring, the boy informed that a customer came here and the burnt documents were found in his vehicle.

Qureshi informed The Nation that later, he received a call from Raja Liaquat who complained that he has taken some of his documents.

Liaquat, who runs a hardware business in the area, said to Qureshi that his vehicle was sent for a wash in the station and the documents were left there.

“I replied that they are original degrees issued by the federal board. How can he own them,” Qureshi said.

Liaquat also said that the documents were given to him by his friends for the replacement and issuance of fresh certificates.

Liaquat tried to invite him and negotiate on the issue saying that his nephew who works at post office owns these documents.

However, Qureshi refused to hand over the documents and insisted that the documents would be provided to the concerned department.

Talking to The Nation, Liaquat said that these documents do not belong to him but his friend ‘Mohsin’ owns them.

Liaquat said that his friend Mohsin had called him and asked to secure the documents left at the service station. “The service station is near my shop,” he said.

He said the service station management informed him that the documents have been taken by a person who left his phone number only.

Liaquat said that Qureshi refused to return the documents. Meanwhile, he also avoided sharing details of his friend ‘Mohsin.’

The certificates with The Nation hold official stamp and description of supplementary examinations held in 2016.

FBISE Chairman Ikram Malik in his SMS reply to The Nation said, “We send certificates through registered mail to institutions concerned for regular students and directly to private students on their provided individual addresses. Non-delivered are received back.”