226 teacher seats lying vacant in Pindi girls’ colleges

Rawalpindi: Around 226 seats of BPS 17-20 are lying vacant from the last several years in different educational institutions of Rawalpindi division.

Official sources told that situation was badly affecting the future of the students. They informed around 509 seats of BPS-17 in girls’ colleges of f Rawalpindi division. Only 409 teachers have been appointed against the vacant seats yet, they added.

They told that there are around 284 seats of BPS-18 in girls colleges of Rawalpindi division out of these around 211 have been filled, whereas 63 seats have been lying vacant. According to sources, Director Colleges Rawalpindi Division has forwarded the detail of seats lying vacant to Higher Education Department Punjab. An official on condition of anonymity said that seats are likely to be filled as details have been forwarded to authorities.–Online

BS programme to start in 15 capital colleges

ISLAMABAD: Around fifteen Colleges in Islamabad have finalised their plans to launch 4-years Bachelors programme in their upcoming academic session starting from next month. As per the education plan by HEC, the BA and BSC programmes shall no more be offered after 2018 and till 2020 the said programmes shall be closed permanently.

Abiding by the HEC educational plan, the educational institutions had finalised their plans to introduce BS programme in the upcoming Academic session.–Online

Man dies after drinking immature liquor

ISLAMABAD: At least one elderly person was died and three others are believed in critical condition after they drank immature liquor here in the jurisdiction of Koral police jurisdiction.

According to details, Ramzan 55 years old and his friends Waheed and Khalid got together and drank immature liquor. After taking fake alcohol, their health condition was deteriorated. Ramzan died when he was being shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Ramzan was a resident of Shehzad Town. Police have registered a case and started investigation.–Online

50th death anniversary of Fatima Jinnah observed

ISLAMABAD: The 50th death anniversary of Mother of the Nation (Madar-e-Millat) Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was observed on Sunday with reverence across the country including federal capital. In connection with the death anniversary, special programmes and talk shows were broadcasted, while special articles and editorial were published in newspapers regarding services rendered Madar-i-Millat (Mother of the Nation) Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah.–Online

DC for gearing up

anti-dengue drive

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Talat Mehmood Gondal directed the concerned departments to gear up anti-dengue drive as the monsoon has set in. Preventive measure is best tool to prevent dengue, he said while chairing a meeting held here on Sunday. DC appreciated the work of the dengue surveillance teams. On this occasion, he said dengue can only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts as dengue is our common enemy, therefore every individual and government departments should discharge their responsibilities for the elimination of dengue with devotion and diligence.–APP

