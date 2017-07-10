Islamabad-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a new policy for grant of House Building Advance, Motorcycle Advance and Motor Car Advance to its employees.

This policy has been enforced with effect from July 01, 2017. According to the CDA officials, the new policy has been introduced to ensure transparency and merit in granting these advances to CDA employees. The CDA Board in its meeting held in April 2017 approved the policy for grant of house building, motor car and motorcycle advances to the employees. According to the policy, the advances shall be disbursed purely on seniority basis. The minimum length of service for house building, motor car and motorcycle advances for both gazetted and non-gazetted employees would be 10 years and these advances can be availed once in the entire service. According to the new policy, funds would be allocated separately for gazetted and non-gazetted employees i.e. 75 per cent for non-gazetted and 25 per cent for gazetted employees. The budget for these advances would be allocated twice a year i.e. 50 per cent from July 1 till July 31 and 50 per cent from December 1 till December 31. Similarly, motor car advance will only be granted to officers in BS-17 and above having at least 10-year service at credit while employees in BS-16 and below would be entitled to draw motorcycle advance subject to having at least 10-year service at credit.

Applications from loan seekers would be collected by HRD in two phases; 1st phase from July 1 till July 31 and 2nd phase from December 1 to December 31. After cut-off date for submission of applications, seniority would be determined among applicants according to their date of appointment. In order to scrutinise the applications, a committee comprising Deputy Director General HRD (convener), Director General/Deputy Financial Advisor-II and Director Law as its members and Director Admin will be secretary of the committee. The HRD will submit recommendations of the committee to the administration for approval while financial approval will be solicited through Divisional Finance Adviser from the Member Finance.

Meanwhile, Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is taking all out measures to ensure availability of basic civic amenities in the high populated residential sectors of the federal capital to bring these sectors at par with the posh sectors.

He said these basic civic facilities were neglected in the past. He expressed these views on the occasion of inaugural ceremony of union council office in sector I-9. The mayor said that despite all hurdles and difficulties, phase-wise work on the roadmap has been started by the MCI to serve the citizens. He further said that responsibility of development has been handed over to the elected representatives for the first time in the history of Islamabad, adding that MCI would fulfil this responsibility according to the vision of the leadership at all costs. He said that a stable financial discipline in the authority under self-reliance is the top priority of the MCI. He said that modern health facilities would be introduced in the under-construction dispensaries like complete medical centres, adding that residents would avail these health facilities at their door steps. He told the gathering that 70 per cent work on carpeting of roads in sectors I-9 and I-10 has been completed, while civic facilities like street lights and availability of clean drinking water would also be ensured in these sectors. He further said that as per the demand of the residents of sector I-9, CDA Model School would be expanded. Initially, Rs30 million for expansion of CDA Model School have been released, while tender notice for construction work has also been floated in the press, he said.