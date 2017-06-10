Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold soon an International Urdu Conference to promote language and literature as a tool to uphold unity and harmony and among various linguistic groups and civilizations.

It will be the part of the university’s concerted endeavour to provide academic and intellectual input for promoting national cause through literary and cultural activities, a press release said.

The event is meant to promote Urdu language at national and international level, as well as holding dialogue on its importance in the country’s socio-economic development, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui said.

Apart from writers and intellectuals from Pakistan, scholars and experts are also being invited from the countries like India, Turkey and Iran.

The conference will also help to work out a mechanism for translation of various regional languages into Urdu for understanding of a common reader. “We believe literature of each language has its own social and cultural values that could be a source of strength for unity and bringing the people at one platform working together for peace and prosperity,” the VC added.

The AIOU has decided to set up a translation department to interpret different languages into Urdu or other language of regional or international interest.