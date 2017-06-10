Islamabad - Focal Person for Polio Eradication Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq said that presence of polio virus in twin cities is an obstacle and there is need to maintain the momentum to eradicate the disease.

Prime Minister’s (PM) Focal Person for the program said this while chairing a meeting here with the National Polio Management Team where national and provincial coordinators, Program Managers of EPI and leads of WHO, UNICEF, Gates Foundation participated.

Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq added that country’s progress towards polio eradication has been critically reviewed. Pakistan is successfully marching towards its goal of interrupting polio virus transmission.

She further said presence of virus in Quetta block and Rawalpindi-Islamabad sewerage water is now the remaining obstacle, and strategies included in National Emergency Action Plan are working effectively.

The senator also stated that continued decline in polio cases across the country has been observed and no case was reported from core reservoirs in 2017, which is a major success.

“Interruption of indigenous virus transmission in Peshawar and Karachi is a remarkable achievement,” she added.

The government and partners agreed to further intensify efforts during the last push against the crippling virus.

EPI and polio program will work together to strengthen routine immunization in core reservoirs of Karachi, Quetta block and Khyber-Peshawar.

Pakistan has established one of the strongest public health programs of the world. International community has a lot to learn from Pakistan, Chris Maher, WHO Regional Manager said.