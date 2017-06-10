Islamabad - A delegation of China Special Economic Zone Think Tank called on the Federal Minister for Education here on Friday. In the meeting both sides discussed to explore avenues of collaboration in the field of technical and vocational education.

The Chinese delegation from Shenzhen was led by Director of Development Research Centre of Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government Wu Sikang. Both sides also discussed the areas of intelligent manufacturing, intelligent education systems and robotics.

On this occasion Wu Sikang said that Shenzhen is the centre of commercial and industrial activity and one of the two biggest financial hubs in China.

“We will share a detailed plan for training in robotics with the ministry soon,” he added.

The Minister of State for Education, Baligh-ur-Rehman while welcoming the delegation said that government’s ‘One Belt One Road’ is the vision of President Xi Jinping and proclaimed that CPEC project envisions progress and development of not only for both countries but the entire region.

“We look up to China as our sincerest friend and highly acknowledge its contribution in the development of energy and communications infrastructure in the country,” said the minister.

He proposed that the academic and business community of Shenzhen would be more than happy to share the experiences and expertise in high end technology with their counterparts in Pakistan.

The minister welcomed the proposal and said, “We want our vocational training programs to be more extensive and equip students in specialised technical skills that can be used in high end industrial production.

In the coming years we would like to see our human resource well-trained and skilled in line with the new industrial trends so that it provides sustainable support to CPEC projects and a lot can be learned from Chinese expertise in industrial automation.”

The minister shared with delegation that the new education policy also envisions smart schools in the country that make use of information and communications technology (ICT), and train students for intelligent manufacturing.

He said that the ministry is also in the process of launching Open Educational Resources (OER) which will ensure easy availability and accessibility of educational resources to teachers and students through technology.