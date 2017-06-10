Rawalpindi - The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an alleged female human trafficker along with two men to be trafficked to South Korea at Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIA), reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Friday.

The detained human trafficker has been identified as Rabia from Karachi while the two men were identified as Malik Abdul Basit hailing from Abbottabad and Zaryab Khalid, a resident of Haripur, sources added. A case has also been registered against the lady who was later shifted to a lock up for further investigation, sources said.

According to sources, the lady along with the two men reached the airport to catch PIA’s Islamabad-Beijing flight scheduled to depart at 10:40pm on Thursday. Their suspicious activities caught the attention of AHTC staffers who immediately took them into custody and brought to FIA counter for an investigation. During questioning, sources said, the two men revealed that the lady had received Rs0.8 million each from them in return of 20-day visit visas for South Korea and Dubai. The two men also told the investigators that they wanted to hide in South Korea after reaching there. On this, AHTC registered a case against the woman and started an investigation, they added.

AHTC Islamabad Incharge Inspector Wajid, when contacted, confirmed the development saying that Rabia along with the two men was arrested from BBIA. He said the lady was involved in receiving hefty amounts from the two men by luring them of sending them to South Korea. He said an action would only be taken against the lady as the two men were victims. “We have consulted with our director for the fate of the two men in custody of FIA,” he said. He said the lady would be produced before the court of special judge central for further proceedings. Further investigation was underway, he said.