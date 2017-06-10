Rawallpindi - Police on Friday have registered a case against the owner of a private housing society for allegedly grabbing a citizen’s land.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged with Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni on complaint of Waqas Ahmed against Haris Iftikhar and five other unknown men under sections 447 (Punishment for Criminal Trespass) and 506-ii (extending threats to someone to kill him/her) of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC). However, no arrest was made so far.

According to details, a citizen namely Waqas Ahmed, a resident of Adiala Road Chungi Number 20, appeared before City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi and lodged a complaint stating he purchased two plots located at Green Villas (Snober City) in Shahpur from Nisar Ahmed Chaudhry in 2013.

He said Nisar also visited Land Revenue Department with him where he transferred the land in his name besides providing him registries (Land ownership documents).

Waqas added he went to his land for constructing buildings when a man Haris Iftikhar along with five unknown men having automatic weapons in their hands reached there and allegedly stopped him forcefully from work. He said that Haris and others used abusive language and hurled life threats towards him and grabbed his plots forcefully.

He appealed the CPO to hold impartial inquiry into matter and release his land from the clutches of land mafia. Taking action, CPO Israr Abbasi forwarded the case to SP Saddar Division Iftikhar-ul-Haq while instructing him to solve the matter on merit. SP summoned both parties and listened to their versions. Haris Iftikhar recorded his statement before SP that he owned the land while Waqas illegally occupied his land by preparing bogus registries.

On this SP wrote a letter to land revenue department to get the registries verified. The land revenue department in its report submitted with SP Saddar mentioned that Waqas is the real owner of the said land and the registries are genuine. Following the comments of land revenue department, CPO Israr Abbasi ordered Station House Officer (SHO) PS Saddar Bairooni Malik Rafaqat to lodge a case against land mafia and arrest them immediately. A case has been registered by the SHO while ASI Azhar Gondal has been appointed as investigation officer (IO) of the case.

ASI Azhar Gondal, when contacted, said police have lodged a case and started making efforts to arrest the accused.

On the other hand, three armed dacoits snatched cash and mobile phone from a citizen at Shah Ki Tahliyan shrine on Murree Road, within limits of PS Waris Khan. The dacoits managed to escape by resorting to aerial firing to avoid being caught by the people. According to details, a citizen Tanvir told PS Waris Khan officials he was travelling to Saddar in his car when three dacoits riding on motorcycles stopped him near the shrine. He said they snatched cash and mobile from him and fled away. Police registered a case against started investigation with no arrest so far.