Islamabad - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will organise month-long ‘Children Summer Camp in Punjabi and Brahvi Languages’ from July 5.

The summer camp aims at providing an orientation to children about the language, poetry, crafts, music and festivals of both these communities. It also aims at creating ownership among children regarding Pakistan’s languages and cultural heritage. It will also reaffirm our identity of being multi-cultural and pluralistic country. The children will learn at least 15 sentences and additional vocabulary in Punjabi and Brahvi languages.

The children will also interact with master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians, story tellers and cultural personalities in order to get them acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan. Registrations are open. Interested parents can enrol their children through email.