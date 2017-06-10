ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Friday called on Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here at the Ministry of Finance.

The Minister of State briefed the Finance Minister on financial matters pertaining to the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage, and shared proposals for the final budget document with him.

Marriyum Aurangzeb elaborated on the global economic models where entertainment industry is a major contributor to gross domestic product (GDP).

She said that under the guidance and vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Ministry of IB&NH was working on a production and broadcasting policy to revive and strengthen Pakistan's film production industry to promote national heritage, screen tourism, culture, literature, narrative of tolerance and entertainment opportunities.

The Finance Minister assured of his support for the initiatives of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage.

He said that the proposals and measures provided by the Minister of State were under consideration.

He said that the PML(N) government has also defended and promoted themedia's right to freedom of expression, and it will continue to do so in the future.

He said that the government recognizes the importance of, and accords due importance to, promoting Pakistan's arts, culture and national heritage. Senior officials of the Finance Division also attended the meeting.

APP