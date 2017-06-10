ISLAMABAD - National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt Gen (retired) Nasser Janjua on Friday said that Pakistan remained committed to the policy of dignified and safe return of Afghan refugees to their homeland.

Janjua stated this, while talking to the country director of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Indrika Ratwatte who called on him here at his office.

Both discussed matters pertaining to management, regulation and repatriation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

The national security adviser said that Pakistan had always stood with Afghanistan and its people and had wholeheartedly shared its bread with Afghan brethren.

Ratwatte lauded Pakistan’s generous role in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for nearly four decades.

They agreed to continue consultations with regard to ongoing efforts for better management and repatriation of the remaining refugees with the assistance of the international community.

Ratwatte, the UNHCR country representative for Pakistan, said some degree of fatigue had set in after 37 continuous years of hosting one of the largest refugee populations in the world.

But rights group HRW had been scathing of Pakistan’s “coercive” approach towards repatriation in the past, accusing the government of arbitrary detentions and other violations.

Some 4.2 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan voluntarily under the UNHCR-funded voluntary repatriation programme since 2002.

But, the UNHCR and Pakistani officials have said some 1.34 million registered refugees still live in Pakistan.

Estimates say there are a further half million undocumented refugees in the country. Islamabad believes Afghan refugees living in Pakistan have become a serious security concern because of the Indian premier intelligence agency RAW’s nexus with Afghan security agency National Directorate of Security, which have been trying directly and indirectly to destabilise Pakistan by sponsoring terrorism. The perception developed in Pakistan after the arrest of a senior RAW officer Kulbhushan Jadhav from Balochistan where he confessed to have carried out terrorist activities.

He has been also involved in destabilising the Fata and Karachi port city through his network.

According to the UNHCR, the number of Afghan refugees in Pakistan returning to their homeland is expected to decrease this year after a record number of repatriations in 2016 sparked fears of a humanitarian crisis.

Some 32,000 registered refugees have returned from Pakistan since April 3rd, when repatriations for the year began following the winter.

A record 370,000 Afghans left Pakistan last year, many of whom were second or even third generation migrants of people fleeing the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan during the 1980s, surging from 55,000 the year before.

In February, Islamabad announced a new policy for the management of Afghan refugees, which included the registration of undocumented Afghans, adopting a refugee law and a new visa regime for Afghans.

Such measures in turn have encouraged Afghans to continue living in Pakistan rather than risk leaving for Afghanistan where fighting rages between government, Taliban and Islamic State. Security in Kabul, where many returnees seek refuge, has deteriorated in the last week, as anger grows after a massive bomb in the city’s diplomatic quarter killed more than 150 people.

Assistance packages from the UNHCR have also been scaled back to $200 per person, officials said.

Last year, they had been increased to $400, which observers said also acted as an incentive for the flood of returnees.

