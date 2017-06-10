Rawalpindi - The Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Friday approved a recurring budget of Rs2,049.183 million for the fiscal year 2017-18.

The budget was approved in the Finance and Planning Committee meeting at main campus of the university. It was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad.

The committee has an estimated Rs2,049.173 million expenditure while an amount of Rs2,049.183 million has been marked as an approximate income from various sources. The university expects a Rs701.026 million grant from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Rs78.423 million from the Punjab government.

Dr Niaz Ahmad thanked the participants for their valuable contribution and said it was the first time that the university’s income from its own resources was equivalent to the grants of HEC and Punjab government. He also added that the heads of the departments would be imparted financial management training and budget allocation would be made purely on performance basis.

Finally, the budget was recommended for onward presentation and approval of the university syndicate. The Finance and Planning Committee appreciated financial measures taken by the university during the last fiscal year.

The committee hoped that the HEC and government will provide required funds this year to encourage research and development at the university.