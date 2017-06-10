Rawalpindi - City Traffic Police (CTP) have rounded up 14 youngsters from Murree Road during a grand operation against one-wheeling in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yusaf Ali Shahid has constituted special squads to curb one-wheeling, which came into action and held one-wheelers besides filing seven FIRs with New Town Police Station, informed traffic police spokesman Wajid Satti on Friday. A court of law sent the youngsters to Adiala Jail, he said.

He said the CTO also issued special directions to DSPs, inspectors, duty officers and beat incharges to place special checkpoints to stop one-wheeling during Ramazan. He also ordered the traffic police to arrest those found involved in one-wheeling, register cases against them in the police station and impound their motorcycles.

In a statement, Shahid said traffic police have launched a special drive against one-wheeling and made several arrangements to curb the activity in various parts of the city especially on Murree Road where youngsters are reportedly involved in one-wheeling after Sehri and Iftar. He said those found involved in the activity are being sent behind the bars under section 99/A. He said that though the activity was already being checked by traffic officials deputed on the city roads, special arrangements were made to control rash and dangerous driving and one-wheeling in the city. He said traffic police officers were directed to keep a vigilant eye on the one-wheelers so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them. Under special arrangements, traffic officials were deployed at various points, the CTO said. The traffic officers and circle heads had been directed to take stern action against the one-wheelers without discrimination and no one should be spared if found involved in this dangerous act, which is a cause of deaths and severe injuries for the riders, he said.

He said one-wheelers are not only playing with their lives but are also a threat for other road-users. He said the traffic wardens were directed to take effective measures in this regard. Under efforts to curb the activity, those found engaged in one-wheeling were also fined. The CTO said the citizens particularly parents should come forward and play their role to curb the activity as one-wheeling and rash and negligent driving are the main causes of fatal accidents.