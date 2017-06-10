Islamabad - The role of faculty must be included in the preparation of education budget as academicians are the major stakeholder of the institutions, an educationist said on Friday.

Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association held a post-budget seminar at International Islamic University Islamabad to review the budget allocation for higher education.

The participants urged the government for an active involvement of stakeholders especially faculty during budget preparation process at the university.

The speakers lamented that during last year, 56 per cent of the new development projects in higher education sector could not get approval and universities remained devoid of infrastructure development, establishment of new labs, academic blocks, hostels etc and strengthening existing facilities.

They were of the view that without the support and provision of required financial resources, Pakistani universities could not make a place among top regional and world universities.

They emphasised allocation of funds for the universities through a proper policy, criteria, and consultation with all stakeholders.

The participants also showed concern over poor utilisation against allocation in higher education sector.

Coordinator Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Murtaza Noor said that the government must work for strengthening existing universities instead of allocation of funds for new universities.

He said formulation of policies in the higher education sector through proper deliberation is required.

Vice President Council of Social Sciences Dr Nadeem Umar said that more allocation in the budget is made for civil work and less for research.

He also said that 4 per cent of GDP is for education and 25 per cent of the total education budget for higher education.

President Academic Staff Association Dr Ishtiaq Ali said that autonomy of the universities must be respected and budget must be increased for research and development in the universities.

The participants urged Council of Common Interests to include faculty representatives in HEC board.