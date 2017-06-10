Islamabad - Sale of land remained the main source of revenue generation for the Capital Development Authority (CDA) as its board approved Rs37.9 billion budget for the financial year 2017-18 on Friday.

According to the budget documents, receipts have been estimated at Rs32.14 billion out of which an amount of Rs23.4 billion is expected to be generated through the sale of land in the shape of commercial and residential plots to the general public. CDA is expecting to generate Rs9.5 billion from open auction and pre-qualification of commercial plots in Blue Area. Rs8.9 billion have been expected from balance receipts (previous auction), while the sale of residential plots through the opening of new sectors: C-15 and C-16 is likely to generate another Rs4 billion. Furthermore, an auction of plots in developed sectors is likely to generate Rs1 billion. This is how the CDA is going to meet its expenditures for the year 2017-18. The CDA’s development budget is estimated at Rs21.18 billion while non-development expenditure is estimated at Rs.16.78 billion which is 44 per cent of the total budget. The outlay is 3 per cent higher than the budget outlay for the year 2016-17.

Proposals for further revenue generation, according to the budget documents, include levying Building Control Fee on 50 private housing schemes under the jurisdiction of CDA comprising about 60,000 units.

Estimated collection is Rs50 million in this head. The authority has also been proposed that steps be taken to ensure recovery of transfer fee from high rise buildings comprising at least 3,500 units which is not being collected at present.

Estimated earning in this account is Rs50 million. Receipt on account of property tax is required to be enhanced and the rate of property tax may be revised, the CDA is further suggested to generate funds.

The development budget estimate is inclusive of Rs11.10 billion for “Priority Development Projects” to be undertaken in the capital city during 2017-18. The priority projects approved in the budget include construction of interchange at Sohan and Khanna intersection of Islamabad Expressway; underpass between sector F-7 and F-8 on Faisal Avenue; underpass on Faisal Avenue between sector G-7 and G-8; construction of state-of-the-art block at Capital Hospital in sector G-6; dualisation of Atta Turk (W) Embassy Road from Khayaban-e-Suharwardy to Khayaban-e-Iqbal; development work at Park Enclave; construction of Bhara Kahu bypass; development of sectors E-12, C-15 and I-15; construction of Khayaban-e-Margalla from GT Road to D-12 and rehabilitation of IJP Road etc.

CDA’s non-development expenditure is estimated at Rs16.78 billion which is 44 per cent of the total budget. Rs5.9 billion have been allocated for Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad’s (MCI) non-development expenditure; Rs300 million for payment of taxes to FBR; Rs150 million have been earmarked for expected rise in pay and allowances and pension of the employees; Rs200 million have been earmarked for expected rise in utility charges such as electricity, gas, and telephone and an amount of Rs100 million has been kept for grant of advances to CDA employees. Furthermore, Rs5 billion have been allocated for ‘Land Acquisition/BUP/Affectees payment’ while Rs250 million have been allocated for refund to the allottees of sector I-15. Furthermore, an amount of Rs200 million has been allocated for debt servicing for Khanpur Dam and Simly Dam project each.

The approval was given at a meeting held at CDA Headquarters. The meeting was chaired by Islamabad Mayor and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz. The budget 2017-18 will be sent to Capital Administration and Development Division for final approval.