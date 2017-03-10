Rawalpindi - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) have arrested 20 drug suppliers during raids in different localities and recovered 15.6kg narcotics from their possession, ANF HQ spokesperson informed on Thursday.

Of 20 drug suppliers, eight accused are involved in supplying drugs to the students in education institutions, he added.

According to him, the ANF rounded up 20 drug suppliers in 19 countrywide operations and recovered 15.6 kg drugs comprising 15kg hashish and 610 gram heroin from their possession.

The value of recovered narcotics is told to be Rs 19 million in the international market. He said the arrested persons also included eight smugglers involved in supply of drugs to the students of educational institutions arrested in continuation of special drive focusing on apprehension of drug suppliers to educational institutions.

Separate cases have been registered against the detained drug suppliers with respective ANF Police Stations whereas further investigations were underway, the ANF HQ spokesperson informed.