Rawalpindi-A 25-year-old man went missing from Imperial Market at Raja Bazaar while police launched manhunt to trace the missing person, sources informed on Thursday. The cousin of the missing man identified as Asad Baig, son of Muhammad Anwar hails from Dhoke Phaphran, Jatta Hathial has lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) City requesting the police to search him, source said.

According to sources, a villager Shahid Bashir appeared before PS City and lodged a complaint stating that his cousin Asad Baig went to Gawalmandi on motorcycle for purchasing auto spare parts. He said Asad parked his bike at Gawalmandia and went to Imperial Market Raja Bazaar from where he went missing mysteriously. The applicant appealed police to search the missing man.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS City Mirza Yousaf, when contacted, said police have started searching the missing man besides obtaining his mobile location. He said Asad was using SIM that was registered in name of his friend Tanvir. He said the last location of the man traced by police was Peoples Colony and after that his mobile phone was found switched off. Police have mentioned the happening of incident in daily crime register and trying to trace out the missing man,” he said.

Meanwhile, police while launching a special drive against drug peddlers, illegal arms holders and kite sellers and flyers and arrested 10 persons from different parts of the city and recovered 1520 grams of hashish, 30 litres of liquor, 3 pistols of 30 bore with 11 bullets, 500 kites and 30 twines, a police spokesman informed. According to him, police carried out raids in areas of police stations Morgah, Ratta Amral, Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Jatli, Taxila and Naseerabad and arrested Subhan, Azam, Zahoor, Sabir, Wasim, Rafique, Ijaz Haider Salim and Imran and recovered illegal arms, kites and strings and narcotics from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the detainees while further investigation was on, he said.