Islamabad - Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) on Thursday handed over the consignment of relief goods for Syrian refugees with the coordination of Turkey, official said.

Handover ceremony took place at President House, where President Mamnoon Hussain handed over relief goods to Turkish Ambassador S Babür Girgin through Turkish Red Crescent for onward distribution to the Syrian refugees.

Relief items included 10,000 blankets, 5,000 jackets and 5,000 shirts.

Addressing ceremony, President Mamnoon Hussain said the PRC’s humanitarian efforts will further cement Pakistan’s relations with Turkey and Syria, and others should also follow the initiatives.

“This gesture shows that the PRC stands with vulnerable and exposed people not only in Pakistan, but also with those living beyond borders,” he added.

Chairman PRC Dr Saeed Elahi briefed the president about transportation of relief goods for the Syrian refugees and coordination with the TRC in this regard.

He informed the president that the PRC will also send another consignment of football kits for the Syrian refugees.

Turkish Ambasador S Babür Girgin on the occasion thanked the President of Pakistan and PRC Chairman for the support.

PRC Secretary General Ghulam Muhammad Awan, Managing Body Members Dr Jamal Nasir, Prof Dr Hussain Mubbashar Malik, Haider Rizvi, PRC Officers and Staff, TRC Head of Delegation Izzet Curaci and others were also present on the occasion.

‘Teachers to get computer training’

Advisor to Prime Minister Education Reforms Program (PMERP), Ali Raza said on Thursday that selected teachers of federal education institutes will be given computer training under the program. He was addressing to the workshop held for computer training course of 40 teachers held at Model College for Girls F-6/2.

Advisor PMERP said on this occasion that computer training program has been initiated in 50 educational institutes and in phases will be extended to all institutes.

“Ministry of Information and Technology (I&T) will help in providing the computer lab for the program,” he said.

He said, under the program, 40 teachers from 400 educational institutes are being provided computer training.

“These 40 teachers will be also master trainers of the program, who will provide training to other teachers and students in their institutes,” he said.

The training operational part will include computer assembly, networking, operative system and mobile device applications.

Principal College Prof Tasneem Sher, computer in charge Saba Faisal coordinator CISCO academy Muhammad Abbas attended the ceremony.

Students on this occasion pointed out the shortage of computers in the educational institutes.

Advisor PMERP informed students that government is paying full attention to solve the issue and all concerns of students will be addressed soon.