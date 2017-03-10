ISLAMABAD - The growing political tension between the lawmakers of ruling PML-N and opposition PTI, apparently in the wake of Panama leaks issue, turned violent yesterday when PTI MNA Murad Saeed assaulted PML-N’s Mian Javed Latif after the latter allegedly called PTI chief Imran Khan a ‘traitor’.

The incident took place at the outer gate of the Parliament House as both the parliamentarians were leaving the house after attending the session.

Murad Saeed of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA had passed unpleasant remarks about PTI chief Imran Khan when they were approaching the outer gate after attending the session.

When both the lawmakers reached the exit gate, they exchanged hot words before Murad Saeed attempted to hit Mian Javed Latif in the face. The security staff, however, intervened to control the situation.

Earlier during the session, the PML-N leader called PTI chief Imran Khan a "traitor" for his (Imran) ‘derogatory’ remarks against the foreign cricket players who took part in recently concluded Pakistan Super League.

Later, Murad Saeed told the media that PML-N parliamentarians had used foul language against members of the PTI in the past as well. During Thursday's session, Javed Latif called Imran Khan a traitor, he explained and urged the National Assembly speaker to take notice of the issue.

Addressing a press conference following the issue, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhary said that PTI was not doing politics in a respectable manner. He said that PTI members are "narrow-minded and frustrated, just like their leader".

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq later constituted a six-member Parliamentary Committee headed by MNA Ghous Bux Mehar to probe the unpleasant incident. The committee will submit its report by March 16 to the speaker. Other members of the committee are Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, Sheikh Salahuddin, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Shahida Akhtar Ali, and Ijaz Ul Haq.

Scuffle between members of the ruling and opposition parties have become a common occurrence and friction between the PTI and PML-N in particular has increased considerably in recent weeks with the Supreme Court all set to announce judgment in the Panama case. In January, a scuffle had broken out as members of the opposition parties requested the speaker to allow them submit a privilege motion against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.