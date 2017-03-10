RAWALPINDI-Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) demolished two properties and sealed four under construction buildings in the residential area of Phase-II, Gulraiz Housing Scheme, Kotha Kalan, Rawalpindi. Following directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division / Director General (DG) RDA, Azmat Mahmud, RDA’s Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal/ unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities including plazas/shops and other encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.

Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, Building Control’s staff with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned police station carried out operation against six illegal under construction buildings.

RDA Enforcement team sealed four properties and demolished two illegal under construction buildings, owned by Umar Farooq, Khalid, Taimur, Afzal, Saleem and Irfan in the residential area of Gulraiz Housing Scheme, Kotha Kalan, Rawalpindi.

The owners of the buildings were constructing six illegal residential buildings in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007 under section 39 and 8.2.2.

The operation carried out by the RDA’s Enforcement Team in the supervision of Building Superintendent Nadeem Jamal and three Building inspectors Muhammad Waqas, Shafiqur Rahman, Arslan Shukat and one Building Surveyor Aamir Malik.

The DG RDA has directed Building control section to take strict action against illegal/unauthorized constructions, commercial activities and encroachments without any fear or favour.