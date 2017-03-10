Islamabad-Students of Roots School System DHA1/IVY celebrated the ‘International Women’s Day 2017’ with fervour and zeal to acknowledge the phenomenal efforts of inspiring women all over the world.

International Women’s Day is a collective day of global celebration and a call for gender parity around the world.

It is a time to reflect on the progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities.

O & A-Levels students celebrated this special day by giving emotional speeches in which students expressed their views about their perception of an inspirational woman and how over the course of history women have made tremendous contributions in every field be it technology, science or education.

They pledged to end all forms of discrimination against all women and girls everywhere. The special guest for International Women’s Day was Nigar Nazar, the first female cartoonist of Pakistan who inspired students with her famous cartoon character GOGI and presented inspiring stories from her comic books to educate the students.

Riffat Mushtaq, Founder Roots School System and a compassionate educationist thanked the honourable guest speaker for her inspirational words and encouraged the girls to establish their roles and responsibilities towards their community and share empathy which is the true essence of every human relationship.

She dedicated this day to all the special, wonderful, determined, dynamic students and Pakistani women and highlighted this year’s UN theme #BeBoldForChange and the pledge by UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, “On International Women’s Day, let us all pledge to do everything we can to overcome entrenched prejudice, support engagement and activism, and promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.”