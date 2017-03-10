Islamabad-Hundreds of children, women, families and elderly people turned up to Shifa International Hospital to attend and participate in different activities in Shifa Health Mela organised by the Shifa Hospital here on Thursday.

The purpose of organising health mela was to promote healthy and preventive lifestyle among masses while providing citizens and families a good recreational and healthy activity. People hailed the initiative taken by Shifa and insisted on providing more such opportunities to masses in the future where they can learn about preventive living in enjoyable and engaging way.

Doctors, school children, their parents, teachers and residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad attended the colourful show and awareness session to promote the healthy lifestyle.

Sajjad Hussain Turi Chairman National Health Services Regulations & Coordination was the Chief Guest of the program. Laila Zuberi, Television & Film Artist and Humaira Masihuddin, Lawyer, Anthropologist & Criminologist were also invited in the program as a Guest Speakers.

They emphasized on the need to spread message for preventive and healthy living among public so that we could form a healthy society.

There were two parallel activities in the mela. At one side, under huge canopy various food, nutrition corner for free BMI and diet plans and handicrafts stalls were setup and on other side various interactive awareness lectures kept audience busy.

While talent hunt among Shifa employees and different other activities enthralled the participants. Consultant Nephrologist Dr Syed Farhat Abbas said that Kidney diseases are diagnosed through history, examinations by qualified doctors and certain tests. He said many kidney diseases can be treated efficiently if diagnosed in time.

“Otherwise permanent kidney damage occurs that can prove fatal for the patient,” he stated. He was of the view that many people know nothing about kidney disease until it’s too late. He observed that unlike many diseases, kidney disease often has no symptoms until it is very advanced. He expressed his regret that often because of lack of awareness on the side of physicians, diagnosis gets delayed. “To keep your kidneys healthier for longer time, a very important step is to learn about the disease and also get your kidneys tested on periodic basis, he recommended.

Consultant Urologist & Kidney Transplant Dr Ayaz Khan advised that once the kidney damages, patients with blood pressure and diabetes should visit their doctor regularly. The dose of antibiotics should be adjusted according to the kidney function, he added. He also recommended the audience to make sure proper fluid intakes during kidney disorder.

He said the best way to prevent kidney failure is early diagnosis of underlying disease and aggressive treatment. “However despite all the measures, some kidneys fail.” He suggested that the treatment of kidney failure is either hemodialysis or kidney transplant, whereas dialysis offer an excellent short time cure. “Transplant is the option which gives the best chance of a good long term quality of life,” he underlined. One year patient survival on hemodialysis is 75 per cent and after transplant it is 98 per cent. For patients who do not have a living donor available, they can opt for deceased donor transplantation (cadaveric transplant), he said. Consultant Nutritionist SIH and Islamabad Chapter In-Charge of

Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetics Society (PNDS) Dr Rezzan Khan said that according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, 2011, the percentage of working women in Pakistan has increased from 16.3 per cent in 2000 to 24.4 per cent in 2011. This means that an additional 7 million female workers have joined the workforce in a period of 11 years and losing weight and working can be more than a challenge, working life can increase our waistline.

She added that balanced diet is very important for appropriate amount of nutrients for essential body activity, it prevents various diseases and conditions and it’s a weight control-key to healthy life, Induce sound sleep and lead healthy life. “Healthy diet should emphasizes on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fat-free or low-fat milk, & milk products; Includes lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, eggs, and nuts and food that is low in saturated fats, trans fats, cholesterol, salt (sodium), and added sugars”, she advised. She also discussed the calorie deficit needed for weight loss that includes eating 250 kcal less per day, leave out dessert, switch from soft drinks to water, reduce portion sizes, burning 250 calories through exercise, walk for 30 minutes, avoid high-calorie foods, food used as a reward. She added that the key to any successful weight loss is making changes in your eating and physical activity habits that you can keep for the rest of your life. Managing weight - women’s health will benefit everyone. Improving women’s health matters to women, to their families, communities and societies at large, she stated.