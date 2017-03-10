Rawalpindi-A court of law on Thursday awarded post-arrest bail to Haji Imtiaz Ali alias Taji Khokhar, younger brother of former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Nawaz Khokhar, on medical grounds in a murder case of a woman.

The Additional and District Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Tahir Abbas Sipra accepted bail plea of Tajji Khokhar after his lawyer Advocate Malik Waheed Anjum stated that his health was deteriorating and he needed special medical attention.

Earlier, the trial court, Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench, and the Supreme Court had denied bail to Taji Khokhar in the case of murder of Sabira Bibi with whom he had a land dispute in 2012.

In the bail plea, Advocate Waheed Anjum said that Khokhar had long been suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, and kidney problems. He said that his health had further deteriorated in recent days as he had also suffered cardiac complications.

He said that Taji Khokhar needed special medical attention that could not be avaialble in Adiala Jial. After the arguments, the judge directed Taji Khokhar to furnish two surety bonds each worth Rs 500,000.

Taji Khokhar is currently admitted at Holy Family Hospital after he was moved out of the jail last week. Taji Khokhar is said to have been suffering from kidney problems and he was also taken to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology for check up. Khokhar along with his two sons was accused of killing Sabira Bibi on August 17, 2012 when a local commission set up by a court of law visited the dispute land for fact finding. As the commission was to start his work, the accused opened fire at Sabira Bibi and her lawyer.

Later, Muhammad Yaqoob, husband of Sabira, lodged FIR with Police Station Airport accusing Taji Khokhar and his two sons Umar and Farrukh Khokhar for killing his wife.

A joint Investigation Team of Punjab Police headed by a DIG in their investigation found Taji Khokhar guilty. The JIT also accused then PS Airport SHO and Civil Lines DSP of helping Taji in the case. The police arrested Taji Khokhar on July 26, 2013 from his residence.

Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge Gulfaraz Ahmed Khalid ordered police to submit its reply in response to a petition filed by woman for registration of a murder case against police for killing her two sons in a bogus encounter at Quaid-i-Azam Colony on Dhamial Road.

SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Tariq Gondal appeared before court and sought time. The court accepted his plea and asked him to submit his reply till March 13, 2017.

Balqees Bibi, the mother of two men Wasim and Irfan, filed a petition with court for registration of case against police men including SHOs of police stations Sadar Bairooni and RA Bazaar and DSP for killing his two sons in alleged fake encounter.