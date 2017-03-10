Islamabad - The Ramana police have booked alleged blasphemers operating on social media following Islamabad High Court (IHC) directions to scrub off all blasphemous content from local social media accounts.

An FIR registered with the police station said that some unknown elements have been operating three blasphemous pages on social media in the name of ‘Roshni’, Bhensa’ and ‘Mochi’.

“The said pages were not only propagating against the state institutions but also committed blasphemy. This is not only a cognisable act but also played with the sentiments of 200 million people of Pakistan,” the FIR read.

The case has been registered against the unknown persons on the complaint of SHO of the police station under section 295-A, 295-C298-A of the PPC and further investigation is underway.

Justice Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui of IHC had directed the concerned authorities to initiate criminal cases against those committing blasphemy and form a joint investigation team (JIT) to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, the law-enforcing agencies conducted a search operation in the Kachi abadi of H-9 sector and surrounding area of police station I-9. Rangers, ICT police, and representatives of intelligence agencies participated in the operation in which 250 houses and 300 individuals were searched.