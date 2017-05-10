Islamabad-The Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court, Riaz Ahmed Khan on Tuesday urged the faculty to play a vital role in bridging the gap between theory and practice.

The chief JUSTICE also called upon judicial and law faculty to focus on contemporary method of teaching.

He was addressing a two-day international moot on ‘Judicial Systems in Muslim countries’ arranged at Faisal Masjid campus by Shariah Academy of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI).

Chief Justice Shariah Court of Jordan Dr Abdul Karim, Al- Khsawanah also addressed the inaugural ceremony.

Chief Justice, Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan, in his address to the inaugural ceremony of the conference emphasized that gap between theory and practice be ended and called for a meaningful linkage between the studies of law & judiciary and practical nature of work.

He also desired that changes happened as per contemporary developments in the judicial system and methods must be adopted by all the members of judicial fraternity.

He said that cyber law, corporate laws and international laws should be read and interpreted by the relevant officials.

Chief Justice Shariah Court of Jordan Dr Abdul Karim, Al- Khsawanah, called upon the Muslim societies to ensure application of Islamic laws as per guidance given by Islam.

Dr Abdul Karim maintained that a well-functioning independent judiciary is an essential requisite of a Muslim state and added that a transparent judicial system leads a country towards prosperity. He emphasized that provision of justice is an integral prerogative of every human being.

IIUI Acting President, Dr Mohammad Bashir khan, in his vote of thanks said that justice is a pre-requisite for a prosperous society and honest judges always have a power to change the fate of nations.

He directed that recommendations of the conferences at the end must be sent to all the Muslim countries so a policy, roadmap be formed for positive steps for further improvements in the judicial system of Muslim countries.

Dr Muhammad Munir, the IIUI Vice President and Director of the Shariah Academy apprised the participants regarding goals and objectives of the conference and also told about the details of the 58th training course for judges while saying that the moot was part of the activities of the training course.

He furthered that the conference will provide an opportunity to the veteran experts to share experiences and come up with best solutions to the judicial problems. The inaugural ceremony was also attended by judges, diplomats and judicial experts of Turkey, UAE and Egypt and Pakistan.