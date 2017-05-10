Islamabad-The Islamabad High Court was Tuesday approached against the alleged derogatory remarks of Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam about the courts during a press conference on May 8.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui will conduct hearing of the petition moved by the former Secretary General of Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Muhmmad Waqas Malik Advocate.

The petitioner alleged that the Chairman PEMRA has lowered status of the court in the said press conference.

In his petition, Waqas Malik adopted that Absar Alam in his press conference said that PEMRA is being criticised by both the conservative and liberal segments while courts grant stay orders in the cases they take up related to the code of conduct.

He added that PEMRA chairman had said that high courts are even granting stays on the show-cause notices issued by the regulatory authority.

Malik maintained that Alam deliberately opted to flout the proceedings of IHC to lower the status of high court in the estimation of general public, challenged the writ and integrity of the court and malign the institutions of the country.

He contended that the act of respondent is wilful, as all the statements were publically made by design in order to undermine the authority of the IHC, which requires indulgence of the court to rescue its own dignity, writ and authority.

The petitioner argued that the bare content of press conference does disclose that respondent waged a war against the institutions of the country.

Therefore, he prayed to the court that Absar Alam may be immediately removed from his post as he has used his office against the institutions of Pakistan.