Islamabad-Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested four gangsters involved in ransacking houses at gunpoint.

Police also recovered weapons as well as valuables from their possession. On receiving complaints about looting houses at gunpoint, a special team was constituted on the directions of SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani.

The team succeeded to arrest four gangsters including ring leader Mohsin Khan, Nasir Abbas, Aqeel Abbass and Naeem. Police also recovered snatched items including gold ornaments, pistol, dagger and ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed having looted several houses in the areas of Garh Maha Raja police station in Jhang and the house of Shehzad Ali in Ghori Town Phase-IV (B) on December 23, 2015. At the time of their arrest, they were planning to loot another house and police succeeded to arrest them red-handed.

Further investigation is underway.