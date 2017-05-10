Rawalpindi-The administration of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) has allegedly been misusing development funds on unnecessary renovation work in various departments, sources informed The Nation on Tuesday.

Moreover, substandard mineral water and juices are also being sold out to the patients, their attendants and paramedical staff in the canteen of HFH, they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab government, following instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif, has granted special funds to administrations of the three teaching hospitals for renovation of the departments and for purchasing beds and other medical instruments.

According to sources, the management of the city’s largest hospital is allegedly misusing government funds by fixing tiles on the marble floors in different departments including Emergency Department and Pathology during in a bid to renovate them.

They said that condition of marble floors was satisfactory and there was no need of plastering tiles on the marble.

“Hospital management is doing so just for ‘kickbacks’ in the contracts for renovation of the floors,” sources said.

They said that the hospital management was paying no attention towards the dilapidated condition of washrooms of Pathology Department where the patients were suffering lot due to missing doors and locks.

The sanitary condition of washrooms is also very filthy, they said. The government should take notice of such malpractices in HFH where public kitty is being wasted in the work which isn’t required.

They said hospital management is not taking interest in meeting shortage of beds, wards and medicines what patients needed actually.

A tile fixer (mason) told The Nation that he signed a contract of fixing 900-meter tiles on the marble floor in Pathology department. He said the price of one meter tile is Rs 1000 in the market. He said the hospital management could maintain the marble floors by polishing it and fixation of tiles was not needed at all.

On the other hand, the sale of unhygienic and substandard mineral water and other juices in the canteen of HFH is posing danger to the health of the patients, their attendants and the paramedical staff.

There is no check and balance on part of hospital management on such illegal practice by the canteen owner.

Zubia Bibi, a patient, told The Nation that she purchased a small bottle of mineral water from the canteen against Rs 30 and the taste of water was very bad.

She said that no action was taken against the owner of canteen after her complaint.

A doctor, seeking anonymity, said the canteen owner is involved in providing substandard juices and water to the consumers. He said the juices and mineral water being sold at canteen are not fit for human consumption. Many other patients and their attendants protested against the sale of substandard water and juices and demanded Punjab government to take action against the hospital management. MS HFH Dr Shafique Sarwar said that hospital management decided to fix tiles on marble floors to save money as removal of marble could be costly enough. He said management closed the washrooms of Pathology lab because of seepage. AHs Chief Executive Prof Dr Muhammad Umar was not available for his comments.