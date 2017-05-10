Islamabad-The In-charge of Employment Permit System (EPS) in Pakistan, Seo Jeong-Jae visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Tuesday and delivered a lecture on EPS to the students of Korean department and Islamabad King Sejong Institute (IKSI).

This lecture is organised twice a year to provide all the necessary details to students not only to keep them informed about the changes, but also to discuss the expectations of Korean companies along with working environment. Moreover, transparency of the system is elaborated to help the students stay away from the brokers.

In his address Seo Jeong-Jae said that in the absence of Hallyu (the Korean wave), the credit for popularity of Korean language and culture education in Pakistan, goes to the efforts of HRD Korea and the Korean Embassy. He said that exemption from lucky draw provided by HRD Korea, to all the passers of IKSI, is the main factor behind this popularity. He thanked NUML for playing key role in promoting Korean language and culture in the country.

He said that IKSI is trying its best to produce employees equipped with the right attitude and frame of mind to contribute in both Pakistani and the Korean economy. Moreover, IKSI provide excellent studying environment with a blend of both native and local teachers who are putting their best efforts to provide guidance to students. All this is provided at an extremely affordable fee structure.

Earlier, Director IKSI Dr Atif Faraz in his welcome address said, “I am glad to share that during the previous exams conducted by HRD Korea, our passing ratio was around 80 per cent, which was improved from the exams before. And now, we hope to improve on this ratio as well.” He said, “We at NUML, not only emphasise on language education but students are given a taste of Korean culture with a range of cultural activities and events. Moreover, we train them about the work ethics, social norms and expected behaviour once they are in Korea.”