Islamabad-British High Commissioner Thomas Drew CMG Tuesday said that Pakistan and United Kingdom had historic ties.

Earlier, the envoy inaugurated a photography exhibition at Pakistan National Council of the Arts here. The exhibition titled ‘Shared History, Shared Future’ showcases UK and Pakistan’s 70th anniversary of bilateral relations.

PNCA Director General Jamal Shah joined the British High Commissioner at the opening ceremony along with notable guests from media.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Drew said he was delighted to present this exhibition in Islamabad at the national art gallery.

“It is a special year as we celebrate 70 years of friendship between Britain and Pakistan. We have collected photographs that show the strength in depth of our cooperation in education, health, culture, defence, politics, infrastructure, trade and sport,” he added.

After inauguration of this exhibition in Islamabad, it will travel to over 10 cities in both Pakistan and UK in the coming months, he added.

Throughout the year, the British High Commission in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission in London is organising several events and activities to mark 70 years of UK and Pakistan’s bilateral relations. Details of these events are regularly featured on the British High Commission’s social media pages, said a statement.

Meanwhile, a statement released by the United States embassy said that a member of the US Foreign Commercial Service joined a delegation of Pakistani companies from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan at Waste Expo 2017, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The expo is the largest annual recycling and waste management trade show in the United States, and runs from May 8-11. More than 500 exhibitors will display their newest innovations and products, including leading companies in the sector, such as Caterpillar, Cummins, and Green Machine, said the embassy statement.

At the expo, Pakistani companies will have the opportunity to negotiate business deals with American firms, improving their operational capabilities and technological know-how in the area of recycling and waste management.

FCS will support the Pakistani companies in attendance with business-to-business matchmaking, trade counselling, and official site visits for product demonstrations.

Highlighting the importance of the delegation, American Commercial Attaché Steve Knode noted, “Events like ‘Waste Expo’ provide an opportunity to learn about industry best practices and innovative solutions.

He added, “We are delighted to showcase to Pakistani companies the very best, cutting edge recycling and waste management technology. With new methods and machinery, Pakistan’s cities and towns will be cleaner and greener.”

The US is Pakistan’s largest trading partner, and in 2016, more than 200 Pakistani businesspeople travelled to a total of 15 states to build trade ties between the United States and Pakistan with support from the US Foreign Commercial Service, the statement said.

“These trade promotion tours focused on increasing bilateral trade between our nations, in everything from dairy products to solar power technology,” it said.

The US Commercial Service is the trade promotion arm of the US Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration. US Commercial Service trade professionals in over 100 US cities and in more than 75 countries help US companies get started in exporting or increase sales to new global markets, it added.