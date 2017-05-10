Islamabad-Employees of cardiac centre of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday threatened to close down all operations due to non-payment of salaries of last 23 months.

Nine employees of cardiac centre including in charge, medical officers and technicians above grade 15 held a ‘token protest’ and threatened to halt the work if the salaries were not paid.

PIMS cardiac centre was established in 2006 and 30 employees were hired on contract basis. Till mid of 2015, the employees were being paid but after expiry of contract, these staffers are working without salaries.

The employees of cardiac centre had moved a court for regularisation, which had ordered the government to constitute a committee resolve the matter.

The committee last year, regularised around 20 employees from scale 01 to 15; however, it was not given the mandate to decide the future of employees above scale 15.

For the regularisation of nine employees of officer scale, Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) sent the summary to Prime Minister (PM) in January 2016.

But, PM house rejected the summary marking some objections.

Later on, summary was resent after allaying the concerns on it but a three-member committee was constituted by PM house to see the matter.

Now for last 23 months, these employees are working without any official status.

A senior doctor at cardiac centre seeking anonymity told The Nation that employees have threatened to leave the work but administration persuaded them to keep working.

He also said that ‘possible strike’ will create problems for patients.

Meanwhile, patients and their attendants remained confused on the rumour of strike at cardiac centre as no operation was performed there.

Dr Faisal informed The Nation, “Operations were not held for other reasons but patients conceived it as part of strike.”

An official informed The Nation that operations were not held due to meeting but the rumour spread chaos amongst patients and their attendants.

Administrator PIMS Dr Altaf Hussain told The Nation that no strike was held at centre and he was not aware of any protest in the centre.