Rawalpindi-Police have rounded up three kidnappers including mastermind of the gang and recovered the abducted British national of Pakistani origin from their captivity during an operation, sources and police informed The Nation on Tuesday.

Weapons and a car have also been recovered from the kidnappers, they added.

The detainees were identified as Saeen Tufail alias Malang (mastermind), Liaquat aka Ameer Sahib and Farid Gull, hail from Mardan, they said. The abducted British national Shehzad Khan was reunited with the family, they added.

A gang of six armed dacoits stormed into the house of Daraz Khan on April 20 at Sirka, the precinct of Police Station Rango (Attock), and looted cash, 20-tola gold ornaments, mobile phone and a pistol while the dacoits also kidnapped Shehzad Khan in his car and detained him somewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Later the kidnappers demanded Rs 800 million as ransom from the family for safe recovery of the British national, they said.

British High Commission contacted the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif for recovery of UK citizen who took notice of the heinous crime and ordered the law enforcement agencies to recover the abducted British national.

Following the directions of IG Punjab, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) under the supervision of DPO Attock, Zahid Nawaz Marwat and DSP Hazro Fayyaz ul Haq Raja tasking it to recover the abducted person and to arrest the kidnappers. The JIT probed the case with help of latest technology and traced the hideout of the kidnappers.

Talking to The Nation, DSP Hazro Fayyaz ul Haq Raja said police held three kidnappers and recovered the kidnapped UK national safely during an operation near Bela area (the border of KP).

He said the kidnappers had tied Shehzad with chains and were trying to shift him to KP when police foiled their attempt and held them.

He said police presented the kidnappers before an anti terrorism court in Rawalpindi and obtained their 15-day physical remand for further investigation.

He said the gang members have committed the crime on nod of a local resident of Sirka who provided information to the kidnappers about the return of the British national. The informer of the culprits is also in police custody and being interrogated, DSP said. Meanwhile, Pakistan Overseas Commissioner Zubair Gull also visited Rango area where he addressed media. He appreciated the services of police and other law enforcement agencies for recovering the UK national. Daraz Khan, the father, also spoke with the media men saying thanks to PM, Zubair Gull, RPO Wisal Fakhar and DPO Attock Zahid Nawaz Marwat for saving life of his son.

Meanwhile, RPO Wisal Fakhar ordered DPO Jehlum to recover a school teacher and her small daughter and arrest the kidnappers. A female school teacher namely Shumaila alias Guria has been kidnapped along with her daughter Mehak from outside a school in Dhoke Firdos, within limits of PS Civil Line. Police registered kidnapping case against unknown kidnappers on complaint of Khalid Mehmood, the husband of teacher, and started investigation.