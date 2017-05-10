Rawalpindi-A 15-day training workshop on hydroponics agriculture (soilless farming) started at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Tuesday.

The workshop was organised under the project titled ‘Testing Indigenous Hydroponic Greenhouse for Vegetable Growing’ funded by Agriculture Department, Punjab.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the workshop, which was also attended by deans, directors, faculty members and farmers.

It was the 4th training workshop out of total eight. More than 50 farmers including women from different locations of Pakistan will get training on greenhouse erection, crop sowing, crop management and harvesting of fruit.

While addressing, Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad said that continuous struggle turned the impossible into possible. The hydroponics technology been introduced in Pakistan was very much costly i.e. up to Rs 120 million per acre but the endless efforts reduced it 10 times.

He said that hydroponics technology has widened the scope of agriculture and opened the door of inventions and new technologies. He hoped that this training session would be beneficial for the farmers in the terms of experience and income.

Keeping in view the problems of agriculture sector he said, “We must together put all efforts for the ultimate solutions. Agriculture reforms and renovations are the need of time, which would lead agriculture sector towards development and tends to increase gross agriculture produce of the country, he added. He focused on marketing strategies for the value addition of agriculture products.

The vice chancellor applauded the participation of women in training session and said that women are the important factor in the agriculture sector, their essential contributions in the agricultural and rural economies play vital role in developing countries.