Rawalpindi - Police have arrested two dacoits allegedly involved in looting cash, mobile phone and gold ornaments from a Chinese couple on gunpoint at Tipu Road, sources informed on Monday.

The gang of four dacoits snatched Rs600,000, $1000, 5950 Chinese Yens, a mobile phone, gold tops, a chain, passport, ATMs and CNIC from the Chinese couple on gunpoint and managed to flee the scene. A case has been registered with Police Station Waris Khan, against the dacoits under section 392 of PPC on complaint of Chinese national woman Xuxan Yu, sources said.

Xuxan Yu, who runs a school bag shop on Trunk Bazaar, lodged an application with the police stating that she had moved to Pakistan with her husband Xin De Fei and brother Xu Jian Xu 21 months ago. She stated in her FIR that she was going back home with her husband on a rickshaw on September 27 when four armed men on two motorbikes intercepted them near Zam Zam CNG at Tipu Road around 9pm. They took away cash, gold, mobile phone and other valuables.

Following this incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Behram Khan assigned the task to a team comprising SHO Chaudhry Riaz, Sub Inspector (SI) Raja Ilyas and others to investigate the case.

During investigation, a former driver of the Chinese couple confessed to be behind the incident robbing of the couple with the help of four accomplices. Through efforts, the team managed to nab two dacoits identified as Asad Khan son of Umer Gull, a resident Purana Qilla and Sadaqat Khan and, Sandy son of Haji Saida Khan, resident of Farooqia Chowk, they said.

Police have also recovered Rs 2, 50, 000 cash, 200 UD dollars, 5950 Chinese Yens, gold tops, chain, passport, bank cheques, CNIC, two pistols and bullets from the possession of the dacoits during investigation, sources said.

The accused have been produced before the court of area magistrate, Zaman Sheikh, who sent them to Adiala Jail for identification parade.

SP Behram Khan, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of two dacoits involved in mugging the Chinese couple at gunpoint. He said that investigators picked up Dilawar, a former driver of the couple, who confessed to engineering the crime. He also revealed the identities of the four dacoits involved in the robbery.

“We have arrested two dacoits during a raid while efforts are being made to arrest the other two,” he said.

Meanwhile, a police team of Civil Line has apprehended a gang of female swindlers involved in swindling cash from the banks. The accused identified as Shazia Isfani, Qarham and Abrahim hail from Sindh, sources said.

According to sources, the branch manager of the bank approached PS Morgah and lodged a complaint stating that the two women arrived at the counter and asked for a change of Rs5000 note. While he was counting cash, the two other women managed to steal Rs29000 from a cash bundle placed on counter.

The four managed to flee in a cab. SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, taking notice of the incident, ordered SHO PS Morgah to arrest the accused women. Police traced the women with the help of CCTV footage and arrested them, sources added.