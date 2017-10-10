Islamabad - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been investigating the Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials allegedly involved in illegal appointments on daily wages in the Authority during the year 2010-12.

The FIA is probing 32 irregular appointments in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the light of an inquiry report during the years 2011 and 2012. The CDA had held an investigation into the allegations last year but the employees opposed its findings and demanded a fresh inquiry. A four-member inquiry committee was constituted in March 2017 which revealed massive irregularities in the appointment of daily wage officers in grade 16 to 18 during 2011-12.

The inquiry committee comprised Director Sector Development Humayun Akhtar, Deputy Director Environment Rana Tahir Hassan Khan and the Deputy Director One-Window Operation Abdul Mannan Khan.

Earlier, the FIA had summoned all the members of the inquiry committee and got a briefing from them. Now they have started a process for examining those CDA officials who allegedly facilitated in the illegal appointments. These 24 officials were asked by the FIA to appear before its investigators during October 6 to 12 October 2017. Four CDA officials would appear before the FIA investigators today (Tuesday) that include Zia ur Rehman Toor, Dy. DG (Finance), Mrs Shahwar Ajmal, Principal CDA Model School, Syed Imran Shah Ex-DFA and M. Hayat Warraich Ex-Director HRD. Four more officials would appear on Wednesday while 6 officials have been asked to appear before the investigators on 12 October to record their statements. Two former CDA chairmen Imtiaz Inayat Illahi and Farkhand Iqbal are also among those who have been pointed out as facilitators in the illegal appointments. According to details, the individuals appointed on regular basis against posts of BPS 16 to BPS 18, were first employed on daily wages from January, 2010 to December, 2012.