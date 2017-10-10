13 outlaws held

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested 13 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered 7.114 kilogram hashish, 200 gram heroin, weapons and looted items from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

The police arrested three drug pushers including a female and recovered 6.1 kilogram hashish and 200 gram heroin from them. The accused have been identified as Farheen, Aman and Ehsan. CIA police arrested Aamir Mehmud and recovered 1050 gram hashish from him while Bhara Kahu police arrested Zeeshan Malik for having 54 gram hashish. Golra police nabbed Hassan and recovered a stolen motorbike from him while Bashir, Qamar and Tariq were arrested for stealing mobile phones. Nilore police arrested Fahad Imtiaz and Rehan Khalid for having a 9-mm pistol each. Cases have been registered against the arrested persons and further investigation is underway.–STAFF REPORT

Reshuffle in Pindi police

RAWALPINDI: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has issued transfer and posting orders of three police officers, a police spokesperson informed on Monday.

According to him, RPO Wisal Fakhar has posted Inspector Sarfraz Khan in City Traffic Police after he passed a course from Police Training School, Rawat. Similarly, Inspector Sadaqat Khan has been transferred from district police and was posted at CTP, he said. The RPO transferred Inspector Syed Azhar Hussain Shah from CTP and posted him at District Chakwal, he said..–STAFF REPORT

On the other hand, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi has appointed Yasir Abbas as Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Civil Line after Sub Inspector (SI) Mian Imran, the former SHO, has been granted leaves for performing Umrah.

Naval chief meets PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM Office Monday.

The Prime Minister congratulated Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on assuming the office of Naval Chief and expressed the confidence that Pakistan Navy shall further progress under his able command.

Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy also came under discussion.

Meanwhile Ali Alizada, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of Pakistan. H.E. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today at the Prime Minister’s Office. This was the first courtesy call on the newly elected Prime Minister by the Azeri Ambassador.

The Prime Minister noted that Pakistan and Azerbaijan traditionally enjoy close, cordial relations marked by trust and understanding. Bilateral collaboration in different sectors has been growing steadily.

Syedna Aaliqadr Mufaddal Saifuddin, the Da’i al-Mutlaq of Dawoodi Bohras also held meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The Prime Minister appreciated the contributions of Bohra community in social welfare and economic sectors.

The Prime Minister assured the delegation that the Government would continue to provide every possible support to the community in its humanitarian and social work.

During the meeting, Syedna Aaliqadr Mufaddal Saifuddin appreciated arrangements of the government in facilitating the Bohra community in Muharram events this year.–STAFF REPORT