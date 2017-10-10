Islamabad - The Auditor General of Pakistan on Monday ordered transfer/posting of 14 senior officers of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS).

According to a notification issued here from Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan, 14 senior officers of the PAAS have been transferred and posted.

The officers who were transferred and posted includes, Muhammad Ikram Khan presently posted as member (finance), Railways has been transferred and posted as member (finance), Wapda; Irshad Ahmed Kaleemi, deputy controller general of accounts (Islamabad) has been posted/transferred as deputy auditor general (policy) in the Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan; Muhammad Farooq Mohsin, chief finance and accounts officer Cabinet Division Islamabad has been transferred and posted at the disposal of the CGA office for further posting; Muhammad Siddique Tariq Joya, deputy auditor general (policy), AGP Office Islamabad (OPS), has been transferred and posted as deputy auditor general (IRVMT), AGP Office Islamabad; Sheeren Akhtar, deputy auditor general (IRVMT) AGP Office Islamabad (OPS), has been transferred and posted as deputy controller general of accounts, Islamabad (OPS); Muhammad Jan, director NSPP Islamabad (on deputation), has been transferred and posted as chief finance and accounts officer, Railways Division, Islamabad.

Similarly, Muhammad Idress Mian, chief finance and accounts officer, Establishment Division, Islamabad, has been transferred and posted as controller military accounts (POF), Wah; Hasan Masud, controller military accounts (ISOs) Rawalpindi has been transferred and posted as additional AGPR Islamabad; Syed Umar Ali Shah Banoori has been transferred and posted as director (audit) (federal government), Islamabad; Muhammad Qasim Chatta repatriated from deputation as deputy secretary/director to minister, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Islamabad has been transferred and posted as controller military accounts (ISOs) Rawalpindi; Imran Ali Noor, deputy director (audit), O/o DG (audit), Defence Services Rawalpindi has been transferred and posted as deputy controller military accounts (RC),Rawalpindi; Ashfaque Ahmed deputy director audit, PTT sub-office, Karachi, has been transferred and posted as deputy CLA (DS), Karachi; Fahad Hussain Karai, deputy CLA (DS) Karachi has been transferred and posted as deputy director audit PTT, sub-office Karachi; Bilal Maqbool, assistant accountant general (Sindh), Karachi, has been transferred and posted as assistant director Commercial Audit and Evaluation, Karachi.