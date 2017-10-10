Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday imposed a ban on approval of building plan (maps) of a private housing society “Snober City” following complaints of committing fraud in sale of plots by the owner of society, sources informed on Monday.

Sources said the RDA has also directed its Enforcement Department to launch operation against illegal constructions in the housing society located at Shahpur on Adiala Road. An advertisement will also be floated in the national newspapers inviting victims of the housing society to lodge complaints with RDA so that an appropriate legal action could be taken against the owners, sources mentioned. According to sources, a citizen namely Waqas Ahmed lodged a complaint with RDA Director Metropolitan and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Jamshed Aftab stating that he had purchased two commercial plots in Beela Kalri from a man Chaudhry Nisar and got transferred the land into his name in the Land Revenue Department. He said another man Chaudhry Haris had barred him from construction on his plots saying this land belonged to him. The applicant said that Chaudhry Haris had allegedly involved in reselling the plots to people by changing name of Beela Kalri into Snober City. This act of Haris has inflicted loss of millions of rupees on the real owners of plots, he added. It was also brought into the notice of RDA that Chaudhry Haris and his other partners are also involved in expanding the society through illegal ways and even constructing plazas on the land they had proposed for schools, community centre, green belt and graveyards in Layout Plan (LoP) for getting the society approved.

Waqas, while attaching some substantial evidences against frauds committed by society owner with his application, appealed to the RDA to initiate legal action against private housing society and cancel its No Objection Certificate (NoC).

Taking action, RDA Director MP&TE Jamshed Aftab directed Deputy

Director (DD) Building Control Tahir Mayo not to approve any building plan (map) of Snober City and launched a full investigation into charges levelled against the management of housing society. He also ordered for issuance of notice to Chaudhry Haris seeking his reply within three days.

When contacted by The Nation, Director Jamshed Aftab confirmed the development. He said RDA has initiated action against the accused on complaint of an affected person. He said he had also ordered DD

Building Control (Enforcement Wing) Tahir Mayo to inspect the housing society and launch operation against illegal constructions there. “No

map of Snober City will be approved until the owner gets clean chit in the charges he is facing,” he said. “We will not allow any owner of housing society to rob innocent people of their hard earned money

in the name of resale of plots,” Jamshed vowed. He also ordered for floating advertisement in national newspapers inviting the affectees in Beela Kalri to tender their complaints with proofs of ownership documents so that legal action could be initiated against the housing society owner.