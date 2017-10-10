Islamabad - The Supreme Judicial Council on Monday examined case against Farrukh Irfan, a judge of Lahore High Court, whose name was also mentioned during the Panama leaks last year.

The SJC despite almost one-and-half-year could not decide the matter and adjourned the hearing for indefinite period. The sources shared with The Nation that during the proceeding of the Supreme Judicial Council, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, the counsel of LHC judge drew the attention of the SJC members that one charge against his client in the reference is not mentioned in the show cause notice. Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf informed that the charge-sheet against the judge is almost complete. However, the SCJ after hearing the arguments adjourned the case for indefinite period.

The lawyer submitted that Justice Farrukh Irfan was issued show cause notice for not declaring offshore company at the time of assuming the charge of high court judge. He told that there is no allegation in the notice regarding misuse of judicial functions, adding this allegation has been included in the reference. The allegation against the LHC judge is that his name was shown as resident of Sharjah, UAE, in the documents released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), commonly known as Panama leaks.

The judge is also said to be shareholder of an offshore company registered in Bahamas from Feb 25, 2002 to Oct 11, 2011. After the July 28 verdict on the disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, superior bars are also urging the superior judiciary to accelerate the process.

No judge has been ousted by the Supreme Judicial Council since the 1970s.

The council is already considering cases of misconduct against four high court judges — two each from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the LHC.