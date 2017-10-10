Islamabad - The use of force will make the world deprived of the fruits of globalisation while the common human values must be promoted across the world without any discrimination.

The views were expressed by speakers at conference “Local Cities, Foreign Capitals: Finding the Local Anchor in the Global Cultures” organised by the International Islamic University (IIUI) on Monday.

The three-day multi-disciplinary conference is a joint venture of the Departments of English, Politics &IR at IIUI and the University of North Carolina Wilmington, USA, as part of the US Department of State’s University Partners Grant Programme. It is second in a series of such conferences after the first one was hosted by UNCW in May 2016.

More than a hundred papers are being presented by researchers from various countries on issues as diverse as globalization, Diaspora Studies, Religious Identities, global politics, world literature, linguistics and much more.

The conference is expected to address the myriad and seminal forms of impact that globalisation has had and continues to exert on the many facets of religion, politics, society and culture in the world.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed being the keynote speaker at the inauguration ceremony of the conference said that double standards of societies towards globalisation would affect globalisation and there was a dire need for disseminating peace across the globe.

Talking about the role of Pakistan in globalisation, the senator said that Pakistan’s role is pivotal when it comes to globalisation and humanitarian efforts. He said that Pakistan accommodated millions of refugees from Islamic countries in past and welcomed them with an open heart.

He told that as many as 7.7 million Pakistanis were contributing in global economy in countries, while more than 2000 Pakistani troops have helped UN to complete the mission of serving humanity across the world.

Dr Al-Draiweesh, President IIUI said in his presidential speech that dialogue was the salient feature of globalisation and was the ultimate solution to the global problems. He continued that Islam had nothing to do with terrorism, while it advocates peace, humanity and peaceful co-existence in all the societies. He furthered that Islam was a global religion which addressed humanity.

The IIUI President urged the universities to play role in promotion of peaceful co-existence across the world in all human societies. Talking about the role of IIUI, he told that IIUI is a unique hub of cultural diversity which provides a peaceful milieu for knowledge to students of more than 40 countries.

Dr Caroline Clements also spoke on the occasion and thanked IIUI for collaboration with her university and termed this conference a successful activity for constructive recommendations on the topic.