Rawalpindi - World Post Day was celebrated here in a flag-hoisting ceremony at General Post Office (GPO) Saddr on Monday.

Postmaster General, Northern Punjab Circle Rawalpindi, Rana Muhammad Ikhlaq who was the chief guest on the occasion hoisted the UPU flag. The officers and officials of Pakistan Post, philatelists and students of various institutes also attended the ceremony. Rana Muhammad Ikhlaq, PMG said that Pakistan Post is paying greater attention to satisfying the walk-over customers especially traders and industrialists through provision of economical quality services.

In the age of digital media, communication is increasingly done through internet, email and social media. Against this social milieu, it is vital to understand the value of postal system and its contribution to global economy.

Chief Postmaster Rawalpindi GPO, Dr Najeeb-ur-Rehman, read the message of Director General, UPU Bishar A. Hussein which says that “the main purpose of World Post Day is to raise awareness of the Post role in the everyday lives of people and business, as well as it contribution to social and economic development”.

“With countries stepping up efforts to achieve the UNs Sustainable Development Goals, we should not forget that the Postal Sector is the enabler of inclusive development and an essential component of the global economy in both the heavily populated and sparsely populated areas. It is one of the key platforms for delivering public services,” he said. UPU is also celebrating the young people who value the habit of letter-writing in the age of technology. This year’s winner of the UPU’s International Letter-Writing Competition is fourteen-year-old Eva Giorano Palacios from Togo, who has written a poignant letter to the Secretary General of the United Palacios from Nations Antonio Guterres, calling for increased efforts to help poor countries abolish old practices which persist because of a lack of socioeconomic development.

These examples are a testament to the undying importance of postal service. So let us adopt new technologies, and embrace transformation”.

On the occasion, an exhibition of commemorative stamps was also arranged in which philatelists and students showed great interest. A documentary on Pakistan Post/UPU was also played. A senior officer briefed the students about the services of Savings, Express Post Centre, Pension Payments, Delivery of Mail and Philatelic Bureau.