Islamabad - Police Reconciliation Committees comprising representatives of police and citizens play an effective role in resolving the out of court disputes and ICT Police in consultation with ICCI should revive these Committees that will help in resolving business community issues more effectively. This was said by Khalid Malik, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry while addressing a delegation of ICT DSPs during their visit to Chamber House. DSP Shalimar Circle Abdul Razzaq, DSP Margala Circle Ghulam Mustafa, DSP Bara Kahu Circle Safeer Bhatti, DSP Sehala Circle Malik Naeem Iqbal and DSP Abpara Circle Fida Hussain Satti were in the delegation. Khalid Malik said that DSPs were the backbone of Islamabad Police and they should reconstitute Reconciliation Committees in consultation with ICCI comprising honest and clean people. He said these Committees would play role in resolving the dispute that would also lessen on the ICT Police. He said the performance of ICT police was far better as compared to the rest of the country which was laudable. Tahir Ayub, Vice President ICCI said that close liaison between ICT Police and ICCI was vital to resolve the issues of the business community. He said both organizations should maintain regular interaction to achieve win-win results for the citizens. DSP Shalimar Circle Abdul Razzaq, DSP Margala Circle Ghulam Mustafa, DSP Bara Kahu Circle Safeer Bhatti, DSP Sehala Circle Malik Naeem Iqbal and DSP Abpara Circle Fida Hussain Satti speaking at the occasion assured that ICT police would fully cooperate in resolving the key issues of the business community.

They said that business community was playing important role in the economic development of the country and Islamabad Police would take all possible measures to protect their business interests.

ICCI Police Committee Chairman Saif ur Rehman, Zafar Bakhtawari, Khalid Chaudhry, Tahir Abbasi, Ashfaq H Chatha, Tahir Abbasi, Ch Tahir Mehmood, Amin ur Rehman, Ch Irfan, Muhammad Zareef and others were also present at the occasion. At the end of the meeting, ICCI awarded certificates and shields to the police officers.

inp