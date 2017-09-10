Man stabs wife to death

RAWALPINDI: A man stabbed his wife to death over a domestic dispute in Farash Town, in the precincts of Police Station New Town, police said on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Bushra Bibi. Police have arrested the accused identified as Sami Ullah along with the blunt weapon used in the murder, police added.

According to police, Sami had a fight with his wife Bushra over some domestic dispute after which the husband attacked the lady with a knife.

Police nabbed the accused and registered a murder case against him. On the other hand, police also found the dead body of a woman from Block Number 8 of PHA Flats in G/7, within the limits of PS Aabpara. The deceased was identified as Hina Bukhari hails from Peshawar and said to be an employee of Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR). According to police investigators, the lady committed suicide due to unknown reason. They said the dead body has been shifted to PIMS for an autopsy.–Staff reporter

Seven robbers netted

RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested seven members of two gangs and recovered stolen vehicles, motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and weapons from their possession, Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali informed The Nation on Saturday.

The stolen stuff recovered by the police included four motorcycles, seven mobile phones, Rs20,000 cash, five pistols of 30-bore, two revolvers of 32-bore and 26 bullets, he said.

The gangs busted by police were identified as ‘Sunny Gang’ and ‘Baidar Gang’ while the detained members were identified as Muhammad Saqlain alias Sunny, Malik Mubin Bahadur, Muhammad Hareer, Muhammad Waqas and Muhammad Aqib, SP added.

He said City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi while taking notice of surge in street crimes, constituted a special team under his supervision tasking it to bust the gangs involved in robberies. He said the special team after tireless efforts managed to bust the dacoit gangs and arrested seven members.–Staff reporter

2 motorcyclists die in road accident

ISLAMABAD: Two motorcyclists are reported to have died in a road mishap within the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station. Asghar Khan while registering a case told the police that his brother Omail Khan was riding his bike along with friends Zubair and Zarin Ullah.–Online

When he reached near IJP Road toll plaza, a speeding dumper hit them from the rear side. Omail Khan and Zubair died on the spot while Zarin Ullah was critically injured. Police have registered case while the driver has not been arrested so far.