Rawalpindi - A man was killed and another person sustained injuries when a police party reportedly stormed into the house of a citizen located in Sadiqabad and opened indiscriminate fire at the residents, police, and other sources said on Saturday.

According to details, police raided the house to arrest a man involved in a case of a brawl with some milkmen in the locality. The deceased was identified as Syed Zahid Abbas and injured as Syed Usama.

A murder and attempted murder case has been registered against the police party including the Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Sadiqabad, they said. The relatives and heirs of the victims staged a massive protest demonstration against the police by placing the dead body on Murree Road.

According to police and sources, a citizen identified as Syed Shahid Abbasi, a resident of Service Road, House Number SA-740, lodged a complaint with

DSP New Town Circle stating that he was having dinner on the rooftop at 10:30 pm on Friday while his brother Syed Zahid was lying near him when they noticed that some people were kicking the main gate of their house besides using abusive language against the inhabitants.

Some cops and armed men in civil clothes were standing near the main gate, he added. He stated that the cop Nasir opened firing at him when he asked about their identity and the bullet hit his brother Zahid.

Meanwhile, some cops stormed into the porch of his house and again targeted his cousin Syed Usama. He said the policemen fled the scene after area people came on the spot. Syed Shahid said that he brought his brother and cousin to a hospital for medical treatment in a private cab but Zahid succumbed to injuries on the way owing to excessive bleeding. He said police booked his brother Zahid some two months ago for fighting with milkmen identified as Mehdi and others.

The applicant told police that Sadiqabad police station cops attacked his house allegedly on the nod of the milkmen. He requested the police to register a case against the cops. A case under sections 302/324/148/149 has been registered against the police party on the complaint of the citizen while further investigation was underway.

On the other hand, relatives, and area people staged a protest demonstration by placing the dead body of Zahid on Murree Road. They blocked the road for vehicular movement and chanted slogans against the police. They asked the Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police to take action against the cops involved in attacking the house of Zahid.

Acting CPO/SSP (Operations) Irfan Tariq Khan, SP Rawal Division Behram Khan and DSP New Town Circle Malik Afsar were not available for their comments. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja said that the raiding police party was suspended by him and a case has also been registered against the cops. He said SSP (Operations) has been directed to ensure the arrest of the fleeing cops. He added SP Potohar Syed Ali was appointed as inquiry officer to conduct a fact-finding inquiry, fix responsibility and submit his report to RPO Office within two days.





ISRAR AHMED