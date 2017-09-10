ISLAMABAD - Uzbekistan lies in the heart of Central Asia and its population size, rich natural resources along with military might, makes this country highly significant on the world map.

Its rich cultural heritage and magnificent architecture that can be found in its cities i.e. Tashkent, Bukhara, Samarkand, and Khiva, makes the Uzbekistan famous in the entire world.

After the disintegration of USSR in 1991, Uzbekistan was declared as an independent state and named as the Republic of Uzbekistan. Furqat Sidiqov, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Pakistan hosted a grand reception at Serena hotel Islamabad to mark the 26th anniversary of the Independence Day of his country. Federal Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz was the chief guest. The Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana also graced the occasion. The cake was also cut and national anthems of both countries were also played.

The entrance to Serena Hotel was a challenging task for the participants, and the roads leading to the hotel were also blocked because of the scheduled protests against killings of Rohingya Muslims, but somehow the authorities managed to get all the participants inside the hotel using the back door.

The venue was packed with notables from all walks of life including the government officials and business community but Daniyal Aziz was more prominent among them due to his courteous behavior.

Daniyal Aziz is a young and an energetic minister and also considered as the most active person in the party.

He is competent like his father Anwar Aziz Chaudhry who was also a visionary politician.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have cordial and deep historical ties.

They shared common faith and values. Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognise the independence of Uzbekistan. Since then, the bond of cooperation was getting stronger between the two countries. Both states are also the member of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Both states share similar views, and support each other on international forums and are taking concrete steps to end extremism which is one of the major issues.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has provided excellent opportunities to both countries to enhance trade relations and access to the International Market.

The services of Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furkat Sidikov for the promotion of political, economic and people-to-people ties are exceptional. He has greatly put forth every effort to strengthen the bilateral ties between both the countries. He always encouraged Pakistan and Uzbek economic relations and has an urge to strengthen their ties by enhancing trade and improving connectivity in the region.

He emphasized to expand its ties in the fields of science and heritage also. He also believes that regional challenges could be tackled only through coordinated efforts.

–The writer is a freelance contributor

ZAFAR BAKHTAWARI