rawalpindi-The Women Research and Resource Centre Fatima Jinnah Women University organised a lecture on “English Cultural Imperialism and Confused Nations” on Monday.

The guest speaker was Dr Asantha U Attanayake Barborich, Senior Lecturer in Teaching English as a Second Language, English Language Teaching Unit (ELTU) at the University of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Dr Barborich was advanced research scholar at Pennsylvania State University, USA in 2014 and completed her PhD (2010) in English Language Teaching from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, India. Her teaching and research career is spread over 20 years and comprises a diverse working experience in academics as well as administration.

The lecture was conducted by Rukhshanda Pervez Janjua, Research Officer, WRRC. The welcome address was delivered by Dr Shaheena Ayub Bhatti, Director, Women Research and Resource Centre.

The guest speaker, Dr Asantha U. Attanayake Barborich highlighted the influence of English language and native speakers of English on learners of English as a second language and not-so-fluent speakers, with special focus on the formation of cultures with inferiority complexes regarding language learning and teaching.

In her presentation, she talked about colonial history. She mentioned that with a shared colonial history, countries such as Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are struggling to develop after independence. In the process, these countries have placed English education as an integral part of their education systems. English as a key factor for higher education, upward mobility and a gateway to the western world has clearly established its power in these countries. The audience of the lecture actively participated in the Q&A session. Concluding remarks were delivered by Prof. Dr Naheed Zia Khan, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, FJWU, in which she narrated her personal experiences and views related to English cultural imperialism. She also highlighted the influence of English language on learners and expressed appreciation at the opportunity provided to students to draw parallels in the teaching/learning situations of both countries.

She also appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of Women Research and Resource Centre (WRRC) in organising the lecture. Vote of Thanks was given by Rukhshanda Pervez Janjua and university souvenir and certificate were presented to the guest speaker by Prof. Dr Naheed Zia Khan and Dr Shaheena Ayub Bhatti. The lecture was attended by large number of faculty, staff and students of Fatima Jinnah Women University.