Islamabad-Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is going to launch a campaign against improper and fancy number plates for the -ehicles plying on city roads from April 15, said the police.

According to the ITP, the decision has been taken on the directions of the interior minister. In a letter addressed to the heads of several public sector organizations, including CPO, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, MoFA, MoI and others, SSP Traffic, Malik Matloob Ahmad said: “It has been observed that people working in your organisation in the capital city are driving their vehicles with improper and fancy number plates which is against the legal parameters. “In this regard, ITP intends your esteemed organization to use proper number plates of vehicles, only issued by Excise and Taxation Office. It is further informed that after April 15, 2017, legal action will be taken against all the vehicles having improper number plates,” said the letter. The SSP has requested the respective heads that all the concerned, working under their direct command may be directed to use proper number plates for the vehicles.

Meanwhile, Lohi Bher police on Monday conducted search operation in its respective jurisdiction and nabbed six suspects besides recovery of cache of weapons, a police spokesman said.

The officials of Islamabad police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in areas of Dhok Shian, Gagri, Japan Road and its adjacent areas. The operation was conducted under the supervision of SP (Rural) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer while police commandos, lady commandos and staff of bomb disposal squad also participated in it. They checked 280 houses, searched 430 persons on the spot and nabbed six suspects besides recovery of weapons, ammunition, from them. Further investigation is underway.