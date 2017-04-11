rawalpindi - Two unknown motorcyclists on Monday morning opened indiscriminate firing on a taxi cab at Kuri Road killing a 25-year-old man on the spot.

According to SI Muhammad Aslam, investigation officer at Sadiaqabad Police Station, two unknown biker riders shot dead Waqas at about 7:30am when he along with his uncle Aftab was going to Adiala Jail in a taxi. As their taxi slowed down at a speed-breaker on Kurri Road near Bilal Masjid, the armed motorcycles riders opened fire at Waqas who received three bullets, one at neck and two at shoulder. He died on the spot.

According to the police, Waqas’s brother Waqar was convicted in a case of murder of a boy Muhammad. Waqar was accused of kidnapping Muhammad and later killing him in 2014. Sadiqabad police had registered a murder case against unknown people for killing Waqas and started investigation.