Rawalpindi-The Railway police allegedly thrashed some 10 passengers, including women and children, over parking issue at the Rawalpindi Railway Station here on Monday.

Two passengers sustained critical injuries and were shifted to a military-run hospital for medical treatment.

Railway police claimed that two constables, including a male and female, have also been injured by angry passengers during the clash.

Inspector General of Railway Munir Ahmed Chishti suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Railway and a constable on orders of Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Spokesman for the minister Duriya Aamir informed The Nation. A high-level committee has also been constituted to probe the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, family of Haji Jahangir arrived at the Railway Station at 2:40pm in two vehicles to drop their two female relatives and four children.

The passengers were about to catch the Green Line Train for Karachi, they said. As the passengers’ vehicles entered the parking lot, the three cops on duty tried to stop the vehicles and told them that parking is banned here. On this, they said, an exchange of hot words occurred between passengers and policemen occurred which led to a brawl.

They said the policemen started beating the passengers and as a result, two passengers namely Arham and Tayyab sustained injuries. While the police held Arham, Haji Jahangir and Hamza Pervaiz and shifted them to police station while Tayyab was shifted to a military-run hospital for cure.

Shabbir, a Sub Inspector in of Railway Police, when contacted, claimed the two vehicles loaded with passengers breached the security picket and then the police grilled them. He said the passengers lost their temperament and attacked an ASI, constable and a female constable injuring them critically. He said both the injured cops were shifted to hospital for medical treatment. On information, SP Railway Sheikh Khalid rushed to the scene and recorded the statements of both parties. The SP has also closed the doors of police station barring media men from coverage while railway police also misbehaved with reporters.

Duriya Aamir, a spokesperson to Federal Minister Railways, told media men that the minister took stern action of the incident and asked the IGP Railways to suspend SHO and the constable.

“SHO and constable have been suspended by IGP,” she said. She added all the three detained persons have also been released on orders of minister. She said the minister asked the IGP to constitute a high-level committee to probe the matter. Khawaja Saad Rafique also ordered authorities to resolve parking issues at the Rawalpindi Railway Station to facilitate passengers.

Till the filing of this report, the heirs of victim passengers were trying to lodge a complaint against the accused cops with Police Station Railways for registration of case.